People take advantage of the rare opportunity to go sledding in April on Southeast Portland’s Mount Tabor. Several inches of snow fell in the Portland, Ore., area on Monday, the latest date the city has seen snow in at least 80 years.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland, Oregon, received the first measurable snowfall in April in recorded history on Monday as the greater metropolitan region racked up more than a half-foot of snow in some places from an unusual spring storm.
The National Weather Service said 1.6 inches (4 centimeters) of snow fell at Portland International Airport, setting a record with the only measurable amount of snow there since official record-keeping began in 1940, the National Weather Service said.
Schools across the region were closed and some areas about an hour west of Portland received up to several inches of the white stuff.
Utility company Portland General Electric reported more than 55,000 customers were without power in a six-county region of western Oregon at the storm’s peak.
A winter storm warning was in effect on Mount Hood for the next 24 hours and between 12 and 24 inches (30.48 and 61 cms) of the white stuff was expected to fall.
Seven inches (asterisk)17.8 cm) fell in Happy Valley, a suburb southeast of Portland, and 7.6 inches (19.3 cm) also fell in Camas, Washington to the northeast.