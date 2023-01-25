ARIMO — Marsh Valley School District officials were in the midst of discussing potential ways to address the district’s long list of necessary facility upgrades Monday evening during a community meeting held at the high school auditorium and broadcast over Zoom when the unthinkable happened.
First, extremely obscene language could be heard across the screens of every device for families and district patrons watching the important meeting from home. Then, very graphic and disturbing pornographic materials showed up, and for minutes district officials were unable to shut the meeting down.
“It was a horrible situation,” said Marsh Valley School District Superintendent Gary Tucker. “Oh my gosh, it was absolutely horrible.”
The Marsh Valley School District on Monday became the latest victim of a phenomena that became prevalent amid the COVID-19 pandemic known as “Zoombombing,” where a teleconferencing session is hijacked by the insertion of material that is often lewd, obscene, racist or misogynistic.
Tucker said Monday’s meeting was more important for the constituents of the district than any typical board meeting. The district has been widely publicizing the details of the community meeting, which involved members of a local architectural firm presenting the findings of a recent study it conducted regarding some of the aging or dilapidated district buildings.
Tucker says the district is trying to understand the best way to address the situation and is committed to incorporating the input and feedback of district constituents.
“We had invited people into our auditorium where we had quite a few people there, but we also broadcast the meeting over Zoom,” Tucker said. “Well, the Zoom meeting was hacked and somebody from outside of our organization took over the meeting and put a pornographic video on there, as well as some really foul language. It was not a board meeting and it was not just our board members that saw it, it was our constituents watching the meeting from home, so it was even worse.”
Tucker said the Zoom meeting was set up so that only he and a district assistant had the ability to make administrative changes such as sharing screens or adding speakers, adding that whoever hacked into the meeting also found a way to grant themselves the same privileges.
“The only way that we were able to get this to go away was to shut the meeting entirely down,” Tucker said. “I was not monitoring the screen because I was part of the presentation. But my executive secretary was monitoring it and as soon as the foul language started she tried to shut it down and couldn’t. Eventually, I don't know how she figured it out but she finally found a way to get the meeting shut down.”
The Marsh Valley School District did not report the incident to local authorities but has been in constant communication with Zoom officials, who have been apologetic but also limited in their ability to investigate how it happened.
“This is not extremely uncommon,” Tucker said. “Unfortunately. “We are in communication with Zoom but they say that this is probably somebody from overseas and that we're welcome to pursue this, but there's really nowhere for it to go.”
Tucker said the Marsh Valley School District has been using Zoom to broadcast various meetings and to provide a teleconferencing tool for district staff members ever since the software became popular during the pandemic. Not once has any nefarious activity arose, especially to such a troubling degree regarding Monday’s scenario.
The district has apologized to constituents on several occasions now since the incident, including one that was sent on Wednesday morning.
“For anyone that was exposed to that, I am deeply sorry you had to endure such a horrible experience,” Tucker said. “To have that kind of thing happen when they're trying to participate in the process of helping their school district is just an absolute travesty. We're very, very sorry that it happened this time and we're going to continue to work going forward to do everything we can to protect our constituents from stuff like that happening again.”
Tucker said the district will not be using Zoom to livestream its community meetings regarding the aging facilities and is currently in the process of exploring options moving forward. He said providing remote access to district meetings is something the district has appreciated and would like to continue doing, but it needs to happen in a safe and secure environment.
