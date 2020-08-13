POCATELLO — The COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on a planned celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Meridell Park Farm and Event Center this summer according to co-owner Kirk Kirkham and wife Jill Kirkham.
The Pocatello couple only host one wedding a week there before they have to close to sterilize the building against the virus. So they decided not to have a big event to mark the building's 100th birthday.
“We talked about doing an open house, but with covid it seemed like the better part of wisdom to let it rest this year,” said Jill, who manages the site. “We feel really responsible to do our part to protect people.”
But the couple still managed to make the building shine for the occasion — literally — by wiring and lighting the lights in the building's twin towers for the first time ever.
The twin towers, in fact, had never been used before. They were just like movie stage structures that were never finished inside or used for anything, Kirk said. But now lighting the lights make them remember happy days.
The building also has other quirks.
They actually have old photos of triangular shaped pennants that used to hang from the towers. And they wonder who could have put those pennants up that high given the dangerous climb to get them there.
“I don't want to go up there,” Kirk said.
Meanwhile, the first thing they did after they lighted the towers was to get in their pickup to take a look. It was fun.
“Bam, there it was all lit up,” Jill said.
She said it was like winning a game show.
“You know how excited they are when they win a game show on TV, she said. “That's how we reacted.”
She said due to the trees at the site the Meridell building had been previously almost hidden in the night.
“But now that the towers are lit it's kind of a beacon to the past,” she said.
It sparkles from the sky.
“That's a nice 100-year-old birthday gift,” she said.
In fact, they liked it so much they decided to leave the lights lit for the summer, Jill said.
Meanwhile, Kirk says that people still love to have parties there. It has an intrinsic allure.
“Oh my gosh, it's amazing,” he said. “It is ... enchanting.”
Available information is that the building was originally scheduled to open in the summer of 1920. But they haven't found any documents to indicate the exact date it did open.
“So it's kind of an ongoing celebration,” Jill said.
In all, the couple has worked for 45 years on the building, which Kirk co-owns with his brother, Richard.
Jill and her husband's continuing love of the building at 5740 S. 5th Ave. has kept them managing it and improving it over the decades.
Jill said their goal is to create and maintain a place where people's dreams and important events come true.
They appear to have succeeded judging from the clientele. They still have a regular flow of people, though it's less than before due to the pandemic.
Jill said another fun thing that's happened since she became manager in January is when some Canada geese goslings hatched in their backyard, which features five artesian ponds, including one stocked with goldfish that live through the winter.
And there's an apparent eagle's nest atop an extremely tall cottonwood tree in the park near the building.
Another enjoyable aspect of the park is when some of the wedding grooms return after having been at the park long ago for a Cub Scout day camp.
“It's so fun to see their eyes light up and smile as they remember the archery, the BB guns and the making ice cream in a bag,” Jill said. “It's really fun for me.”
Further, she says it's enjoyable when there's a wedding in the building and she's working in the couple's nearby orchard there where they grow peaches, pears, plums, apricots and apples.
She can hear young people and their laughter.
“Oh my gosh, it makes me feel young. It makes me joyful,” she said. “It makes it worth it.”
She says she enjoys meeting people and being a part of an important event in their lives. That's her favorite thing.
“I have just fallen in love with every single person who's come on the property,” she said.
The second most enjoyable part of the project is taking a broken down building and turning it into something people have an important experience in, she said.
“It's just been a family project,” she said. “And then we just thought this is such a nice place we'd like to share.”
The phone number for Meridell Park is 208-269-6397. The address is 5740 S. Fifth Avenue in Pocatello.