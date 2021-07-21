POCATELLO — Thousands of people are expected to attend the annual Greek Festival fundraising event in Pocatello, according to Father Constantine Zozos of the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church.
The free festival is scheduled for Aug. 21 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the grounds of the church at 518 N. Fifth Ave.
The popular event, which was canceled last year due to COVID-19, has been held for about 35 years, Zozos said.
“This is the biggest event put on in Southeast Idaho in the summer,” he said.
He says the Greek Orthodox community, which has been a presence in the Pocatello community for 106 years, has always had festivals, but they weren’t as large as they are now.
As a sign of its popularity, he notes that there are two lines to purchase food so people can move through and get their food quickly.
Further, the public can not only enjoy the food, but there will be entertainment four times a day for guests attending the event.
“These young adults come up in their costumes and perform in our social hall and put on a beautiful performance," Zozos said.
And there will be tents and misters to help keep guests cool in the continuing hot weather.
“We want to take care of the people that come,” Zozos said.
There will also be three guided tours of the inside of the church during the festival — that is, if visitors can break loose from the tasty lineup of foods available for purchase.
Those scheduled to attend include Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad, Chubbuck Mayor Kevin England and other well-known figures in the community.
Zozos says the church, which features awe-inspiring iconography on the ceiling of the building, starts preparing for the event about three months in advance and has already made around 5,000 pastries.
Just how popular is the feast?
“We have our own cookbook now that we sell at the festival,” Zozos said.
And they have their own bottled Greek salad dressing with labels that they bottle themselves.
Guests can choose overall from a list of food that includes not just Greek cuisine, but homemade pastries and more, according to Zozos.
Some favorite food purchases for those attending include traditional Gyro sandwiches and a la carte choices such as Spanakopita and Tyropita.
There will also be stuffed grape leaves, Greek Village Salad, Greek sausage, Pastitsio with Greek Salad, and roasted leg of lamb with rice prepared over an open spit, he said.
Plus there will be a dessert booth featuring Greek pastries baked by women in the community who use longtime recipes that include Baklava, Loukoumathes drizzled in honey and the signature pastry Baklava.
That’s not to mention the Kourabiethes, Ouzo cake, Karidopita, Baklava Sundaes and many other favorite treats.
The pastries are sold individually or packaged in an assortment of boxes.
And all of the foods are available for takeout.
The event is also an important fundraiser for the church according to Zozos, who had previously served at a Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Los Angeles.
The funds raised have helped keep up the church building.
So all the festival proceeds will go to benefit the National Historic Greek Orthodox Church and its capital improvement project and local charities, he said.
“We’re very happy that the community at large comes to support this event,” Zozos said.
For additional information about the church, the schedule of events and photos from prior festivals, go to www.assumptionpocatello.net.
The church email address is assumptiongochurch@gmail.com.