Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for Election Day.
Idaho law allows people who are at least 18 years old and bring a valid photo ID and proof of residence to register to vote at the polls.
Lists of Bannock County polling places and precinct maps are available online at bannockcounty.us/elections. Completed absentee ballots are due by 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Bannock County elections officials said they plan to post early vote results online at 9 p.m., and updates will be posted throughout the night as more precincts report. Final results will be canvassed during the following Tuesday.
Both Bannock and Power counties reported strong participation in early voting. According to a Bannock County press release, 3,015 residents cast early votes prior to this election, compared with 1,990 early voters before a similar election in 2017.
Bannock County has ExpressVote technology available, which uses a touch-screen format and produces a paper record for tabulation, to help the visually impaired.
Power County Clerk Sharee Sprague estimates her county’s early voting was also up by 40 to 60 percent compared with past regular consolidated elections. Sprague said all precincts with contested races in Power County are located in American Falls, which should expedite the counting of votes. She’s optimistic results will be in by 9 p.m. on Tuesday.