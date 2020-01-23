POCATELLO — Authorities are warning local businesses about fraudulent calls that have been occurring in the area in recent weeks.
Pocatello police say a caller claiming to be a business owner or corporate officer will contact a business employee and advise him or her that there is counterfeit money in the cash register, vault or deposit bag. The caller then tells the employee to remove the bills and give them to a courier who will stop by.
Police are asking businesses to contact them at 208-234-6142 if they receive such a call or any other suspicious request.