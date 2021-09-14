Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
CHUBBUCK — Police say they've cited two Blackfoot residents in connection with a Monday crash involving a vehicle that was fleeing from Home Depot after one of the suspects was allegedly involved in a petit theft at the store.
Chubbuck Police Chief Bill Guiberson said police received a report at 5:45 p.m. of a theft from Home Depot, 4340 Hawthorne Road. Guiberson said the suspects were fleeing from the parking lot in a 2005 Toyota Avalon when an officer spotted them and attempted to initiate a traffic stop.
The suspects' vehicle continued for about a mile on Hawthorne Road toward Homestead Road before it crashed into a truck pulling a trailer, Guiberson said. The suspects' vehicle was fleeing at 60 mph to 65 mph, he said.
No one in the truck was injured during the collision, police said.
Guiberson said the suspects exited the car and attempted to flee on foot before they were apprehended.
Lerey Gonzalez, 20, of Blackfoot was cited for petit theft and resisting, obstructing and delaying an officer. Guiberson said the value of the merchandise that was allegedly stolen from the store was under $300.
Sylvia Adakai, 29, of Blackfoot, was cited for resisting, obstructing and delaying an officer. Guiberson said she was transported to a local hospital as a precaution after telling police she was being bothered by a pre-existing medical condition.
Guiberson said police are still investigating who was driving the Toyota as well as whether or not additional occupants were in the car.