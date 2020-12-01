POCATELLO — A Utah man was arrested in Pocatello on Saturday evening after police say he attempted to strike his brother with his car following a physical altercation.
Chase Edward Scott, 33, of Spanish Fork, Utah, has been charged with one count of felony aggravated assault for his alleged actions during the incident, which began to unfold earlier in the day Saturday at the Motel 6 in Chubbuck, according to police reports the Idaho State Journal obtained Tuesday.
Scott and his brother got into a verbal altercation at the Motel 6 on Saturday afternoon, though the incident never became physical and ended with Scott’s brother leaving the motel, police said. Scott had previously lived in Pocatello but recently moved to Utah, Scott's brother told police.
Later that evening, Scott drove to his parents house near Ammon Park in Pocatello to again confront his brother, who was staying at his parents house, police said. Scott’s brother told police that Scott arrived at the home “highly volatile and very intoxicated,” and was looking to pick a fight with him, police said.
Another verbal altercation ensued between Scott and his brother, but this time the confrontation became physical, with both brothers punching each other multiple times, police said.
Eventually, Scott’s brother punched Scott in the nose, causing it to bleed profusely, police said. While Scott was attending to his nose, his brother attempted to take Scott’s keys to his car so that he could not operate the vehicle while allegedly under the influence, police said.
Scott’s brother told police that Scott eventually took control of the keys, entered his car and backed the vehicle up out of the driveway toward the road, police said. Scott then drove the vehicle forward onto the yard of his parents home and attempted to strike his brother with the vehicle before driving away from the scene, said police, adding that they observed tire marks in the yard.
Police ultimately located Scott sitting in the front passenger seat of his car, which was parked near the intersection of South Seventh Avenue and East Lewis Street near Idaho State University.
Police indicated in their reports that Scott was not arrested or charged for driving under the influence because when they located him in the passenger seat of the car and he “was not in control of the vehicle.”
Police observed Scott slurring his speech, his eyesight was vacant and an odor of an intoxicating beverage was emanating from his person, according to police reports.
Initially, Scott refused to provide police with a statement about what had happened, police said. After police informed Scott he was being taken into custody for aggravated assault, he attempted to provide a statement but was too inebriated to do so, police said.
Scott was subsequently charged, arrested and transported to the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
Scott appeared in front of Sixth District Judge David A. Hooste via video conference from the Bannock County Jail on Monday, during which Scott’s bond was set at $10,000.
Scott posted the bond on Monday and was released from jail. He is due back in court on Dec. 7 for a hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to send his case to trial.
If convicted of the felony aggravated assault charge, Scott faces up to five years in prison and up to $50,000 in fines.