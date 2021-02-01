POCATELLO — Pocatello police arrested two men on drug-related charges in separate incidents on Sunday night.
Randy J. Klein, 52, of Ogden, Utah, and Steven S. Shott, Jr., 32, of Blackfoot, are each facing a felony charge for possession of a controlled substance. Hearings that will determine if there is enough evidence to take their cases to trial have been set for Feb. 9.
Police say they arrested Klein during a traffic stop in the 1900 block of South Fifth Avenue at about 6:30 p.m.
Klein, who was a passenger in the vehicle, allegedly had methamphetamine in his possession at that time.
The second incident started in the 3800 block of Jason Avenue shortly before 11 p.m.
Police say they responded to a noise and trespassing complaint.
The suspect left in a vehicle before officers arrived, but they located and stopped the vehicle a few blocks away. They ended up arresting the driver, Shott, for possession of methamphetamine at that time.