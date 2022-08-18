Joe Junior Sanchez and Joseph Chase Wharton.

Joe Junior Sanchez, left and Joseph Chase Wharton.

 Photo courtesy of the Bannock County Sheriff's Office

POCATELLO — Two local men were arrested and charged with felonies after police say they were driving drunk following two separate Pocatello incidents.

Joe Junior Sanchez, 46, of Pocatello has been charged with felony DUI, and misdemeanor resisting and obstructing following an incident that began to unfold around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday. Pocatello police received a report from an employee of a local payday loan store on Yellowstone Avenue about an individual who was potentially operating a vehicle while intoxicated, according to police and court records the Idaho State Journal obtained Thursday.