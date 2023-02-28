Two local men were arrested and charged with at least one felony this month after police say they engaged in physical altercations with women during separate domestic incidents.
Daniel M. Robbins, 42, of Soda Springs, has been charged with attempted strangulation and domestic battery resulting in a traumatic injury, both felonies, following an incident that unfolded on Feb. 2, according to police and court records the Idaho State Journal recently obtained.
William Donald Wood, 43, of Pocatello, has been charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor domestic battery following an incident that happened on Feb. 23, records show.
The incident involving Robbins began to unfold around 8:35 p.m. on Feb. 2 when Caribou County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Soda Springs police officers were dispatched to a home for the report of a domestic incident in progress, police said in a report.
Upon arrival, officers noticed the woman had a solid red line around the middle of her neck and red marks on the side and top of her head, police said. The woman told officers she attempted to look at Robbins' phone when he became physical, according to the report.
The woman told officers that Robbins pushed her down and then grabbed the hood of her sweatshirt and pulled on it, which caused her to be unable to breathe “to the point that her vision began going black,” police said.
The woman said Robbins then put his hands over her mouth and nose and began pulling on her head “as if he was trying to fold her in half,” according to the report.
Police attempted to interview Robbins about the incident but he asked for an attorney and was not questioned, police said.
Robbins was subsequently charged, arrested and booked into the Caribou County Jail in Soda Springs.
He appeared in front of 6th District Magistrate Judge David Cousins for an arraignment hearing on Feb. 3, during which his bond was set at $50,000.
Robbins was arraigned in district court on Feb. 24. He is due back in court for a pretrial conference on May 12.
If convicted of the two felony charges filed against him, Robbins faces up to 25 years in prison and a fine of up to $60,000.
The incident involving Wood began to unfold around 3:15 p.m. on Thursday when Pocatello police were dispatched to a local home for a physical disturbance between Wood and a local woman, according to a police report.
Upon arrival, the woman told officers that a verbal argument turned physical, resulting in Wood punching her in the face and back of the head, police said. Officers noted in the report that she had swelling and redness on her face and the back of her neck.
The woman also told officers that Wood retrieved a kitchen knife and got on top of her and threatened to kill her before putting the knife to his throat and telling her to stab him with it, according to police.
Wood had left the residence before officers arrived but showed back up to the home while they were investigating and was subsequently charged, arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
Wood appeared in front of 6th District Magistrate Judge Aaron Thompson for an arraignment hearing on Friday, during which he was ordered to be released on his own recognizance and a no-contact order was issued between him and the victim, court records show.
Wood is due back in court on March 6 for a preliminary hearing, during which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If convicted of the felony aggravated assault charge, Wood faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.
