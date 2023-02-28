William Donald Wood and Daniel M. Robbins

William Donald Wood, left, and Daniel M. Robbins.

Two local men were arrested and charged with at least one felony this month after police say they engaged in physical altercations with women during separate domestic incidents.

Daniel M. Robbins, 42, of Soda Springs, has been charged with attempted strangulation and domestic battery resulting in a traumatic injury, both felonies, following an incident that unfolded on Feb. 2, according to police and court records the Idaho State Journal recently obtained.

