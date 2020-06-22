BLACKFOOT — Three local men have been arrested and charged with multiple felonies after allegedly kidnapping another man, battering him, threatening to kill him, and saying they would harvest his organs and sell them on the black market, according to the Blackfoot Police Department.
Shawn Silovan Petersen, 50, of Blackfoot, Shawn A. Cochran, 30, of Firth, and Corey James Hall, 45, of Firth, have each been charged with one count of second-degree kidnapping and aggravated battery, both felonies, in relation to the allegations against them, according to police reports the Idaho State Journal obtained Monday.
Moreover, Petersen faces charges of second-degree attempted murder, assault with intent to murder, grand theft and possession of marijuana, all felonies, and one count of misdemeanor battery, police said. Cochran also faces one felony count of unlawful possession of a firearm, according to police.
The charges against Petersen, Cochran and Hall were the result of an investigation that lasted six days, involved the execution of multiple search warrants and involved the Bingham County-Blackfoot City Joint Detectives Division and the Southeast Idaho Special Tactics and Response (STAR) Team, according to a Sunday press release from the Blackfoot Police Department.
The investigation began to unfold around 3:30 a.m. on June 12 when police were dispatched to the Bingham Memorial Hospital in Blackfoot for the report of an aggravated assault, police said.
Upon arrival, police came into contact with the alleged victim in this case who reported that he was beaten, held at gunpoint several times, forced to undress to prove he was not wearing a police wire, told if he did not kill a family member he would be killed and his organs would be harvested and sold on the black market and that his killers would dissolve his body in acid, according to police.
The victim told police that Petersen, Cochran and Hall were the individuals who had beaten and threatened him over the course of three hours on June 11 following a barbecue at the Y Hotel, which Petersen owns and resides in, located at 1375 S. Broadway St. in Blackfoot, police said. The victim told police this incident occurred because his family members were telling other people around town that Petersen was a drug dealer, police said.
Police observed injuries to the victim’s face consistent with his story and forwarded the case to local detectives to further investigate, police said.
Detectives subsequently secured a search warrant for Petersen’s living quarters and any unoccupied rentals at the Y Hotel, which they executed around 7:15 p.m. on June 12.
The search of Petersen’s home uncovered two large and seven small bags of marijuana that collectively weighed nearly two pounds, police said. Police also found a red 2010 Solaris ATV in Petersen’s garage that had been reported stolen out of Aberdeen and 46 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition in a kitchen cabinet in Petersen’s home and a secret compartment found in his bathroom, police said. Petersen has previous criminal convictions that preclude him from owning or possessing a firearm or ammunition, police said.
Moreover, Petersen had a security camera system installed at the Y Hotel, of which police reviewed the recorded footage and reported seeing Petersen brandishing a semi-automatic pistol while entering the motel in an “aggressive and lunging stance,” police said. Police also observed Cochran and Hall appearing angry and agitated during the three hours they were pictured on the surveillance camera footage, police said.
On June 16, police executed search warrants at both Cochran’s and Hall’s homes in Firth. No information was contained within the police reports about any additional evidence that may have been seized from the homes of Cochran and Hall.
Petersen, Cochran and Hall were arrested on June 15 and transported to the Bingham County Jail in Blackfoot where they remain incarcerated, each with $100,000 bonds.
All three men made initial court appearances last week at the Bingham County Courthouse in Blackfoot and are due back in court on June 25 for hearings in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against them to send their cases to trial.
If convicted of the charges against him, Petersen faces no less than 12 years and up to life in prison.
If Cochran is convicted of all the charges against him, he faces no less than one year and up to 45 years in prison.
If Hall is convicted of the charges against him, he faces no less than one year and up to 30 years in prison.
"Our detective division was fabulous on this case," said Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland. "They were quick to get out there, quick to get the investigation completed and quick to apprehend these suspects."