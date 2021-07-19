CHUBBUCK — Police took a suicidal man into custody early Monday morning after a 90-minute standoff that resulted in one of Chubbuck's busiest streets being shut down, authorities said.
The incident began to unfold around 11 p.m. Sunday when police pulled over a car on Hiline Road just south of Vern Road.
The man driving the car apparently refused to cooperate with police who determined he was suicidal, authorities said.
A standoff ensued with police attempting to persuade the man to surrender.
Hiline Road was temporarily shut down between East Chubbuck Road and Nathan Avenue because of the standoff.
Around 12:30 a.m. Monday police took the suicidal man into custody and he was transported to Portneuf Medical Center to be evaluated.
Further details on the incident, including the man's name, have not yet been released.
The police and fire departments from both Chubbuck and Pocatello responded to the incident along with Idaho State Police.
