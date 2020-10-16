On October 16th, 2020, at approximately 12:00pm, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies in the Ammon Division responded to a domestic disturbance in the 1800 S. block of Cabellero Dr. At that time Deputies spoke with a man and woman, later identified as 30 year old Brooke K. Blackford, who were arguing. Blackford was intoxicated and not cooperative with Deputies asking them to just leave her alone. Deputies made sure the parties were separated and cleared the scene.
A short while later, the male called dispatch and reported Blackford had hit him and was now making suicidal statements. As Deputies responded back to the residence, Blackford fired a 30.06 rifle from inside the residence out a window. Deputies began securing a perimeter and advising residents and nearby businesses to shelter in place.
The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team was activated and began attempting contact and negotiations with Blackburn. Several different avenues of contact were attempted throughout the afternoon with no response. At approximately 6:30pm Blackford came out of the residence and surrendered to Deputies.
Blackford was taken into custody pending charges relating to Domestic Battery and Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm. Deputies obtained a search warrant for the residence and are continuing to investigate. There were no injuries as a result of Blackford firing the rifle out of the window.
The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office wishes to thank area residents and businesses who were displaced during this event for their patience and understanding while Deputies worked to keep the area as safe as possible.