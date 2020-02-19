The Idaho Falls Police Department has identified the suspect from Tuesday's standoff as Brett Karinen.
The standoff, which lasted nearly three hours, began when a woman called 911 at 4:20 p.m. to report that Karinen had attacked and choked her at a residence on Ashment Avenue, according to an IFPD news release from Public Information Officer Jessica Clements. The woman was able to escape after a 16-year-old male babysitter intervened.
Karinen reportedly left the residence while police were en route, taking the babysitter and the victim's 11-month old child with him. Karinen is the child's father, according to the probable cause affidavit. A high-speed chase ensued, with Karinen fleeing west on 12th Street and reportedly driving recklessly.
Police discontinued the chase out of concern for the safety of other drivers and the children in the car, the news release stated, and attempted to follow Karinen while following standard traffic laws.
A witness who saw Karinen driving said her children and their friends were playing outside near the corner of Russet Street and Lincoln Drive when the Jeep he was driving passed them and headed down 7th Street. She told police Karinen missed the children by about 5 feet.
The car used by Karinen was found at a residence on the 700 block of 7th Street. Multiple IFPD officers, including the city's SWAT team, responded to the scene. Witnesses told police Karinen and the babysitter were inside.
At about 5:30 p.m., the babysitter exited the house with the infant, along with an adult woman and two other teenage boys.
Police negotiated with Karinen over the phone, but he initially refused to leave the residence. A flash-bang grenade was used in an attempt to disorient Karinen. Officers continued to negotiate from outside, standing behind patrol cars for safety and keeping warm as the sun set and the temperature dropped to single digits. Neighbors watched from a distance. Clements said one person offered the police hand warmers. Clements said the department was thankful for the help and cooperation of the residents.
Karinen exited the house with his hands up at about 7:10 p.m. SWAT team officers took him into custody. A search of the house found a gram of methamphetamine, 2.8 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
The victim was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment. She was released and reunited with the infant taken by Karinen. Police observed bruises on the victim's neck and cuts on her face, and she was bleeding from her mouth. She had a bump near her eye where she said Karinen punched her. She told police Karinen had been beating her "all day," according to the probable cause affidavit.
"(The victim) said she has learned to relax while being choked because it helps to diminish the effects of the 'choke,'" an officer wrote in the probable cause affidavit.
Karinen blamed the victim when questioned by police, saying she had abused him in the past, and that they both physically abused each other. He told police he "blacked out" and didn't remember what happened that afternoon. He did admit to attacking her, and admitted he had punched the victim the day before.
When officers checked the house where the victim lived with Karinen, they reported it was dirty, with items unsafe for the 11-month old child. The residence smelled of urine, and water was pooling on the floor in a hallway. Police reported the living conditions to child protective services.
Karinen has been charged with multiple felonies, including domestic battery in the presence of a child, punishable with up to 20 years in prison, attempted strangulation, punishable with up to 15 years in prison, attempting to flee and elude police, punishable with up to five years in prison, and felony possession of a controlled substance, punishable with up to seven years in prison. He was also charged with two misdemeanors for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The news release states the investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filed.
The incident is not the first time Karinen has had a run-in with the law. In 2013 he was arrested and convicted for fleeing and attempting to elude police. Karinen had stolen $57.60 in fuel from a gas station. A high-speed chase ensued, and he ran a red light and crashed into another car. Karinen, a male passenger, and the two occupants of the other car survived, but were hospitalized with serious injuries. He was sentenced to three-to-five years in prison, and released in 2018 after serving the full sentence.