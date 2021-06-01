An Idaho Falls man was arrested Friday after he reportedly admitted to hitting a man in the back of the head with a metal rake.
Aundre Monroe Larimer, 20, told police he hit the man out of anger, saying what he did to the man was wrong and that anger did not justify his actions.
Idaho Falls Police Department officers responded to the victim's home around 1:15 p.m. The victim said he had gone to a relative's house to collect tires off his car, which was stored on the property. Larimer was living there with his grandfather.
The victim and the grandfather argued over him taking the tires. The victim said Larimer intervened and told him to get off the property. Larimer reportedly started shoving the victim. He said that as he turned to leave, Larimer picked up a metal object and hit him in the back of the head. The victim said he drove home and called the police.
The victim said he believed the object was a metal pipe. As police were examining text messages between him and Larimer, Larimer texted the victim.
"I didn't hit you with a metal bar, it was a rake, thank you very much," Larimer reportedly said in the text.
The affidavit states the victim was visibly in pain while talking to police. He reportedly could not stand for very long without increased pain and struggled to keep his eyes open. A lump was reportedly visible in photographs taken by police.
Paramedics examined the victim and said he needed to be taken to the hospital. The victim chose to be driven by his wife rather than taken in an ambulance.
After he was examined at Idaho Falls Community Hospital, a nurse told police the victim had a concussion.
Larimer agreed to speak to police when they arrived at his residence. He said he was mad at the victim for yelling at his grandfather. He said he decided to intervene, but that the victim kept yelling. He said he then began shoving the victim until he was off the property. The victim reportedly called Larimer names during the confrontation.
The grandfather and another witness both said they saw Larimer hit the victim with a rake. The witness said Larimer hit the victim with the "rake part," and not the handle.
Larimer was charged with aggravated battery, punishable with up to 15 years in prison. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. June 15 in Bonneville County Court.