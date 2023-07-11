Kaleb James Moir

Kaleb James Moir

POCATELLO — A 37-year-old local man was arrested recently after police say he attacked a man in front of a business on Yellowstone Avenue in Pocatello.

Kaleb James Moir, of Pocatello, has been charged with felony aggravated battery after a Pocatello police officer witnessed the Friday incident, according to a police report the Idaho State Journal recently obtained .

(1) comment

Old Crow

Bikers are the lowest form of scum on earth....

They fight like a bunch of Detroiters. 7 against 1

Is Detroiter fun. Or they make sure that they out

Weigh their victims by at least a 100 pounds...

Total pussies. I remember those loser Empties

That used to terrorize the citizens. You're just

A bunch of white dingers.

