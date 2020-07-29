Chubbuck Police are renewing their request for help from the community regarding a missing adult, Karl Lockhart.
Lockhart was reported as a missing person to the Chubbuck Police Department on July 14 by family. Police first asked for assistance from the community on July 17.
Lockhart’s last known contact with his family on June 17, and his last known location was in Chubbuck. Karl is stands 5’10” and he weighs 205 lbs, he has brown hair and green eyes.
Lockhart has existing medical conditions that require he have access to medications on a regular basis.
Police have received numerous tips from the public and are currently following up on several leads.
Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Chubbuck Police Department at 208-237-7172.