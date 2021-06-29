POCATELLO — Police are still searching for a man who robbed two women at gunpoint at a Pocatello bank last week.
The incident occurred around 6 a.m. Thursday while the women were in a vehicle getting money from the drive-thru ATM at the US Bank on the 800 block of Yellowstone Avenue, Pocatello police said last week.
Police on Tuesday said they are investigating several leads but have not yet identified the suspected armed robber, who is described as a tall and slender lighter-skinned man wearing a flannel shirt, black hat with white lettering, black shorts and a bandana or mask over his face when he held-up the women.
Police would not specify what the man stole from the women. Both women were not not injured, and no shots were fired during the incident, police said.
The armed man fled on foot toward nearby Wilson Avenue following the robbery, police said.
The women both described the man’s gun as “a black firearm.”
The women contacted Pocatello police after being robbed and responding officers located security camera footage of the suspect getting into the passenger side of a blue and grey sedan near the bank following the robbery. The vehicle then left the area.
Pocatello police posted the security camera images of the sedan on Facebook in hopes that someone can identify the vehicle.
Anyone with information on the sedan or the robbery is encouraged to contact Pocatello police at 208-234-6100.