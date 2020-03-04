POCATELLO — A man's six-hour standoff with heavily armed Pocatello police has ended.
Around 10 a.m. Wednesday Michael Ward Miller, 29, of American Falls, surrendered to police at an apartment house in the 400 block of North 13th Avenue.
There were no injuries during the standoff, though police shot Miller with a Taser and then a bean bag gun, police said. Neither of the weapons had any effect on him, police said.
Police said Miller was armed with a knife and glass shard during the standoff and threatened to harm the responding patrol officers.
Pocatello police deployed their SWAT Team and armored car to assist the patrol officers who initially responded to the incident.
Pocatello police first responded to the apartment house around 2 a.m. Wednesday after a resident there reported a disturbance in an adjacent apartment occupied by a woman and her children.
Police said Miller is the father of the children but did not live in the same apartment with them because of an existing no contact order between Miller and the woman in connection to a previous dispute in November in which Miller was charged with felony domestic violence out of Power County. Miller, who was released from jail pending the adjudication of his case, had pleaded guilty to that charge in December and was set for sentencing in April.
The Pocatello police patrol officers who responded to the 2 a.m. disturbance noticed a broken window on the exterior of the woman's apartment but they could not get anyone inside the apartment to respond to their attempts at contact so they left the scene, police said.
Then around 4 a.m. Wednesday Pocatello police received another call from a resident of the apartment house about another disturbance at the woman's apartment.
"The caller reported hearing items being broken and children crying," Pocatello police said in a Wednesday morning press release about the incident.
This time the responding officers saw additional broken windows on the exterior of the woman's apartment as well as broken items inside the apartment.
Police said they soon realized that Miller had gained entry to the woman's apartment in violation of the no contact order and was causing the disturbances.
The officers made contact with the woman and were able to successfully remove her and the children from the apartment.
Miller, who was still inside the apartment, then threatened the patrol officers with a knife and glass shard. In response the officers shot him with a Taser and then a bean bag gun, police said.
The weapons had no effect on Miller and he fled into another room in the apartment and barricaded himself, police said.
Pocatello police then called in their SWAT Team, armored car and Crisis Negotiation Team and temporarily closed North 13th Avenue to all traffic from East Wyeth to East Fremont streets.
Pocatello police negotiators talked to Miller via phone for about four hours, eventually convincing him to surrender.
Pocatello said in their press release about the incident, "Due to the advanced training and professionalism of patrol officers, the SWAT Team and the Crisis Negotiation Team, Miller was taken into custody without further incident."
"We've got good people that have great training," said Pocatello police Lt. John Walker. "Every situation is unique and we handle them on a case by case basis. Our No. 1 goal is the protection and preservation of human life and taking into consideration that this incident ended peacefully, I'd say that goal was achieved."
Miller was transported to Bannock County Jail where he's been booked on a no contact order violation as well as charges of felony domestic battery and battery with intent to commit a serious felony.
In addition to the maximum sentence of 5 years in prison and a $5,000 fine for the November felony domestic violence incident, Miller faces an additional maximum penalty of 26 years in prison and $6,000 in fines for the charges stemming from Wednesday's standoff.
Police said additional charges could be filed against Miller in the future pending the review of the incident by Bannock County prosecutors.