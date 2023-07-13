police lights stock photo

On Thursday, at approximately 3:28 a.m., Rexburg Police were dispatched to the 600 block of South 5th West in reference to a physical argument between a husband and wife.

Four Rexburg officers arrived on scene and ultimately found the subject in question and made contact with him.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.