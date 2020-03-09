PRESTON — The Preston Police Department is seeking help from anyone who might have been at a funeral in Preston at the Church house near 200 N and 200 W in Preston, on Friday, March 6 and Saturday, March 7.
During the viewing and then the funeral, at some point, an envelope and condolence cards were taken. A large sum of money that was donated to the family through those cards is now gone.
If you noticed anything or saw anyone walking away with those cards, please contact us the Preston Police Department. If you are one that donated, and you did so by check, please contact your bank, try and cancel the check, or if it was cashed, please get the information from your bank as to where it was cashed and dates and times and then contact us here at the police department.
If you donated money please message us so we can have as accurate accounting as possible in this case. If you donated and you message us, that information will not be published in open form.