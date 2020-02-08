The Idaho Falls Police Department has issued a warrant for a man wanted for lewd conduct with a minor under 16.
The police department posted a photograph of Israel Kloulubak on its Facebook page Wednesday.
IFPD Public Information Officer Jessica Clements said the department would not provide more information on the allegations against Kloulubak. The case is under investigation and Kloulubak has not been charged with a crime.
If charged with and convicted of lewd conduct with a minor under 16 years of age, Kloulubak could be sentenced to up to life in prison.
Anyone with information can contact the Idaho Falls Police Department Dispatch at 208-529-1200, or contact Crime Stoppers at 208-522-1983.