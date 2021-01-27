The Pocatello Police Department investigated an incident at Highland High School where an employee of the school district had inappropriate contact with a student.
Subsequent to the investigation, ERIC POPELY was charged and arrested for Sexual Abuse of a Minor Under the Age of 16. He has been incarcerated in the Bannock County Jail pending arraignment.
There is no information at this time which indicates there are any other individuals involved.
No further information will be released at this time.