CHUBBUCK — A 37-year-old Pocatello man who had reportedly threatened to commit suicide by cop was arrested Thursday afternoon outside of Motel 6, police said.
Christopher Allan Valenty is a known violent offender, and he was found in possession of an illegal sawed-off shotgun, said James McCoy, deputy chief of the Pocatello Police Department.
A team of local law enforcement agencies who were surveilling the motel, located at 291 W. Burnside Ave., made the arrest as Valenty was exiting the building, McCoy said. McCoy said Valenty did not resist.
McCoy said a warrant was issued against Valenty for probation violation after his probation officer became aware that he'd made threats of attempting suicide by cop. McCoy said Valenty also had an outstanding warrant for leaving the scene of an accident.
Furthermore, McCoy said Pocatello police received word that Valenty may have been involved in domestic violence.
McCoy said the U.S. Marshal Violent Offender Task Force, Chubbuck Police Department, Pocatello Police Department and Bannock County Sheriff's Office worked together to search for Valenty throughout most of Thursday. He declined to specify how the team tracked him down to the Chubbuck Motel 6.
"Two other individuals at the scene were briefly detained until it was determined that they had no involvement in criminal activities," McCoy said.
McCoy said Pocatello is investigating the allegations of domestic violence. Chubbuck is investigating the fact that he was allegedly a felon in possession of an illegal weapon.