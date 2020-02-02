MURRAY, Utah (AP) — A 3-year-old boy is expected to survive after accidentally shooting himself in the head while playing with a gun in his home, police said Thursday.
The boy was taken to Intermountain Medical Center, about a mile from his house, at about 6:30 a.m. by a family member after the shooting and then air lifted to Primary Children’s Hospital, where he was in stable condition with a non life-threatening injury, officer Kenny Bass said.
Police believe the boy was awake before his parents and another sibling and used a chair to reach a handgun that was sitting on a kitchen cabinet, Bass told the Deseret News.