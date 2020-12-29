KIMBERLY — A Ridley’s Family Market employee was taken into custody Sunday and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm after what police called a suicidal episode at the store.
Kimberly-Hansen Police Chief Jeff Perry said officers confronted Ryan Tyrone Powers, 40, of Kimberly, at about 1:30 p.m. at the front of the store after Powers told an employee he had a gun.
Customers and employees exited the rear of the store during the encounter, Perry said. No one was injured and no shots were fired.
One of the responding police officers said in court records that Powers was “visibly distraught was not acknowledging commands or complying with them.”
The officer said he pointed his loaded rifle at Powers and ordered him to get down, but Powers refused. Powers told officers he had a gun and moved toward his pocket, but he did not show the gun to police. He eventually complied and was handcuffed, and officers found a small double shot .22-caliber handgun in his pocket, court records say.
Powers said he had been drinking vodka.
Powers was jailed “after he was cleared by mental health,” Perry said, which allowed the chief to release his name.
Powers is a felon and not allowed to possess a firearm.
Perry said his department has not yet viewed Ridley’s security videos, nor interviewed all the witnesses, and that other charges are pending.
The Times-News reached out Monday morning to the grocery chain’s corporate office in Jerome but has not heard back.
Court records show Powers was charged Sunday with one count of felony unlawful possession of a firearm and one count of carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence of alcohol, a misdemeanor. He was arraigned Monday.
Powers pleaded guilty in December 2007 to felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to court records.