Authorities responded to multiple crashes over the weekend, including one that involved a fire.
That incident took place south of Pocatello on Interstate 15 on Sunday morning.
Idaho State Police say Zachary Daniels, 37, of Shelley, was driving north in a 1994 Ford pickup towing a trailer when the vehicle suddenly started on fire.
Daniels was able to pull over and get out before the pickup and trailer became fully engulfed by the flames, police said.
A secondary accident took place when Kendall Switzer, 58, of Bozeman, Montana, slowed down due to the smoke and flames. Police say Kyle Steiger, 24, of Pompey Pillar, Montana, who was driving a 2013 Honda CRV, rear ended the 2013 Toyota Tacoma that Switzer was driving.
On Friday night, Chubbuck police responded to a single-vehicle rollover on the 5200 block of Yellowstone.
There were two adult females in the vehicle, one of which was transported to Portneuf Medical Center, police said. They did not release the names of the women or any additional details about the crash as the investigation is ongoing.