Chubbuck police have issued surveillance photos from a Sunday afternoon liquor store theft that reportedly ended with a clerk having a gun pointed at him.
Police said two Native American women between 5-foot-3 and 5-foot-4 left the business with bottles of alcohol they hadn’t purchased at about 3:45 p.m. Police said the clerk followed them outside of the business and observed the women entering a white sedan.
A man inside of the car pointed a firearm at the clerk as he approached them before the car headed north on Yellowstone Avenue. Anyone with information is asked to call Chubbuck police at 208-237-7172.