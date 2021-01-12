IDAHO FALLS — Police have released more information on a missing 14-year-old Idaho Falls girl.
Corah Carson was last seen on Monday morning. Police reported Wednesday that she has blue eyes and blonde hair that was recently dyed black. She's 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds.
Police said it is "possible that Corah left on her own and is staying with friends."
But police said they need to make sure "she is safe and verify her well being."
If you have any information on Corah's whereabouts please contact police immediately at (208) 529-1200.