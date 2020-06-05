IDAHO FALLS — A body was recovered from the Snake River on Friday evening.
The Idaho Falls Police Department and Bonneville County Sheriff's Office Dive Team recovered the body near South Tourist Park around 7 p.m.
IFPD Public Information Officer Jessica Clements said the man has been identified, but the department is withholding the name until his family can be contacted.
The police department began receiving calls about the body floating in the river around 6 p.m. Police are investigating the cause of death. More information is expected to be released Saturday.