A local woman is facing felony charges after allegedly leading police on a high-speed pursuit on Interstate 15 north of Blackfoot on Sunday while her teenage daughter was in the vehicle.
Jamie Lee Capson, 38, of Pocatello, has been charged in Bonneville County with eluding police and injury to a child, both felonies, as well as misdemeanor resisting arrest for her alleged actions Sunday, according to police and court records the Idaho State Journal obtained Monday.
The incident began to unfold around 8:50 a.m. Sunday when an Idaho State Police trooper attempted to stop a 2003 Ford Explorer traveling 100 mph on the northbound lane of Interstate 15 at milepost 95 about 2 miles north of Blackfoot, police said.
When the trooper activated his emergency lights, the driver of the SUV, later identified as Capson, ignored the command to pull over and continued fleeing, police said.
Despite the roadway being wet from recent rainfall, Capson continued to evade the pursuing police officer when he activated his emergency sirens, at times reaching speeds in excess of 100 mph, police said.
Capson twice narrowly avoided police spike strips, almost striking another motorist on one occasion, police said.
Capson exited Interstate 15 at milepost 118 in Idaho Falls, the West Broadway exit, police said. Seeing no other vehicles ahead or behind the suspect’s SUV, the trooper nudged the rear passenger quarter-panel of the SUV with the front of his police cruiser, called a PIT maneuver, as a means to end the pursuit, police said.
After being nudged, the SUV veered to the right and onto the sidewalk of West Broadway before striking a power pole. The SUV then spun around and came to a rest in the intersection of West Broadway Street and Houston Circle, according to police.
The force of the collision upended the power pole, police said.
After briefly struggling with police on the scene following the crash, Capson was arrested and transported by ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls where she received treatment for minor injuries to her leg, police said. She was subsequently booked into the Bonneville County Jail.
Troopers identified a passenger sitting in the front seat of the SUV during the high-speed chase as Capson’s 15-year-old daughter.
Police called a Child Protective Services agent to respond to the scene after Capson was arrested, police said.
Capson told police the only reason she refused to stop was that she had not heard from her daughter’s father for several days and was concerned for his health and wellbeing, police said.
In addition to the felony and misdemeanor charges in Bonneville County, Capson was cited with excessive speeding and failure to purchase insurance in Bingham County.
Capson appeared in front of 7th District Judge Mark L. Riddoch at the Bonneville County Courthouse Monday, during which he set her bond at $30,000. She is due back in court on June 19 for a hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against her to send her case to trial.
If convicted of the charges against her, Capson faces up to 16 years in prison and up to $51,000 in fines.