POCATELLO — An 18-year-old Pocatello man was treated and released for injuries early Sunday after a group of people forced their way into his apartment and one of them stabbed him and stole money and belongings, police said.
At 8:25 a.m., several hours after the alleged attack, Chubbuck police and Bannock County Sheriff's deputies reportedly arrested Ethan Luke Wright, 20, at 133 Briscoe Road, Chubbuck. Wright was arrested on felony charges of robbery, burglary and aggravated battery.
According to the Pocatello police report on the incident, the victim said a few people were at his home when he fell asleep on his couch. At about 2:45 a.m., a group of seven or eight additional people knocked on the door of his apartment in the 2100 block of Marigold Street and forced their way inside, the victim told police.
Police said the victim was awoken by several of the intruders yelling at him. One of the intruders entered his bedroom and started rummaging through his belongings, prompting the victim to follow him inside the bedroom, police said.
Police said the victim felt pain in his back and turned around to find Wright had stabbed him with a kitchen knife. Wright allegedly swiped with the knife at the victim again, slicing through his sweatshirt. Police said the victim grabbed the knife by the blade when Wright attempted to strike yet again, sustaining cuts to his hand.
Police said the victim managed to escape from the room and entered a neighbor's apartment, where the neighbor called 911. Police said the intruders fled the scene in their vehicles, and the victim was able to identify Wright as the man who had stabbed him. In addition to taking some of his belongings, police said the victim reported having about $2,000 stolen from a safe in his bedroom.
The victim was given stitches and was released from hospital care. It's unclear whether or not he was transported by ambulance to the hospital.