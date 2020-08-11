POCATELLO — A local man who stabbed another man he knew at a residence near the Westwood Mall late Saturday night faces more than a decade in prison if convicted, according to court records.
Niecon Nicolas Loveless, 19, of Pocatello, has been charged with one count of felony aggravated battery for his alleged actions Saturday night.
The incident began to unfold around 10:50 p.m. at a residence on the 100 block of Taft Avenue, according to police reports the Journal obtained Tuesday afternoon.
One of Loveless’s family members contacted the Pocatello Police Department at that time to report Loveless was allegedly causing a disturbance at the home that resulted in him stabbing another Pocatello man, police said.
Upon arriving at the scene, police made contact with Loveless’s family member and the man who had allegedly been stabbed, who had a cut on his face that he said Loveless caused, police said.
Police ordered Loveless to exit the residence, to which he obliged without incident, police said. Loveless told police the knife allegedly used in the attack was located in the front lawn. Police found the four-inch bladed knife a short distance away from the Taft home’s front door, police said.
Loveless’s family member told police that prior to the incident Loveless had been verbally aggressive all day long and said that he would “shank (the alleged stabbing victim) if he touched Loveless," police said.
After the family member told Loveless he would always be a part of their family, Loveless retrieved the knife from his pocket and a struggle ensued between Loveless and the family member who called police, according to police reports.
It was during the struggle that Loveless allegedly cut the Pocatello man on his face, police said.
Police subsequently arrested Loveless and transported him to the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello where he currently remains incarcerated.
The man who Loveless allegedly stabbed was treated at the scene by responding Pocatello Fire Department paramedics but did not require hospitalization.
Loveless on Monday appeared in front of 6th District Judge David A. Hooste for an arraignment hearing, during which Hooste set Loveless’s bond at $25,000 and issued a no-contact order between Loveless and the alleged victim.
Loveless was assigned Bannock County Public Defender Dave Martinez as his attorney and was asked to appear back in court for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 18, during which prosecutors will argue that there is enough evidence against Loveless to send his case to trial.
If convicted of the aggravated battery charge, Loveless faces a sentence of up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.