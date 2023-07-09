The scene of Sunday evening's collision between a car and motorcycle on Hiline Road in north Pocatello. The car's driver was later charged with aggravated driving under the influence after he rear-ended a pickup truck about 30 minutes later on the same road, police said.
POCATELLO — A local man was arrested Sunday evening for aggravated driving under the influence after he struck a motorcycle and pickup truck in separate wrecks that occurred 30 minutes apart on the same busy north Pocatello street, police said.
The first crash caused by William Hurst, 38, of Pocatello, occurred around 7:10 p.m. on the 900 block of Hiline Road near Meadowbrook Lane, according to a police report the Idaho State Journal recently obtained.
Hurst, who was driving a Ford sedan with a 10-year-old male passenger, tried to make a U-turn on Hiline and struck a motorcycle traveling on the road, police said.
The man riding the motorcycle was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment of a significant injury to his lower left leg that was not life-threatening as a result of the collision, according to police.
Hurst pulled over following the collision and cooperated with police. He and his 10-year-old passenger were not injured in the crash and were eventually allowed to depart the scene in the car, which was drivable despite the collision, police said.
Hurst only drove about 100 feet from the scene when he rear-ended a pickup truck traveling on Hiline, according to police.
Hurst told the responding officers that he was attempting to stop at the intersection when he rear-ended the truck in front of him, said police, adding that Hurst also told officers that he struck a mailbox and a flower pot in an unknown location before the crash and left that area without notifying police.
The crash did not result in any injuries but it caused police to further investigate to determine if Hurst was impaired, according to the report.
The officers noted that Hurst had slurred speech and was having a hard time keeping his balance, police said.
Hurst was administered a field sobriety test, which he failed, and subsequently provided blood alcohol content results during a breathalyzer test of 0.00 twice, according to the report.
Hurst agreed to participate in a drug recognition evaluation and blood draw, said police, adding that he failed the test and officers suspected he was under the influence of narcotics or a substance other than alcohol. Police are still waiting for the results of the blood draw.
Police said that after taking Hurst into custody it was determined he was impaired and he was then charged with aggravated driving under the influence. He was also charged with misdemeanor injury to a child because of the presence of the 10-year-old boy in his car at the time of the crashes.
Hurst appeared in front of 6th District Judge David Hooste via video conference from the Bannock County Jail for an arraignment hearing Monday, during which his bond was set at $10,000.
Prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against Hurst to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial during a preliminary hearing set for July 20.
Hiline Road was temporarily shut down because of the crashes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.