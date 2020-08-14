POCATELLO — A 48-year-old Pocatello man was arrested early Thursday on a felony charge of third-degree arson and cited with burning without a permit in city limits after a neighbor complained that he was burning trash in his backyard, police said.
Pocatello police said Wade Wallace was burning clothes, pillows and other items in his yard at about 3:22 a.m. when the neighbor noticed the flames were dangerously close to tree limbs.
Police said the fire spread to the tree and into the neighbor's yard, where it damaged her tree and her lawn and came close to her ramp, placing her home at risk. Police said the neighbor contacted law enforcement because she had asked him to stop burning items but he continued.
Wallace reportedly told police that he was trying to get rid of garbage. Police said third-degree arson is charged when actions with fire are careless but aren't necessarily intentional.