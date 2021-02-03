POCATELLO — A 34-year-old Pocatello man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly threatened two men with a knife and stole several items.
Tommy T. Tucker Jr. has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon as well as burglary and possession of a controlled substance, all felonies, according to Bannock County Magistrate Court records. He’s also been charged with the misdemeanor crimes of malicious injury to property and petit theft.
The charges stem from incidents that allegedly occurred on Jan. 22.
One of the victims told police that he and his friend were fixing a door at a residence on the 1000 block of North Grant Avenue when a man, later identified as Tucker, got out of a blue Saturn and approached them while yelling.
The victim told Tucker to leave the property, and when he refused, the victim pulled out a gun that he had in his possession. He once again told Tucker to leave.
At that point, Tucker allegedly went back to the vehicle, retrieved a knife, returned to the house and threatened the victims, according to court records. The man and his friend retreated inside the residence but could not secure the door they had been repairing.
“(The victim) said that as he retreated inside, he pointed his firearm at TUCKER and told him to get back or he would shoot him,” according to court records, which add that Tucker continued to approach the men with the knife in his hand and yelled at the victim to “just shoot him” if was going to.
No injuries were reported in the incident, but Tucker allegedly stabbed a window next to the door multiple times before leaving in the Saturn with with an unidentified male, according to court records.
Later that day, one of the victims contacted police to report that he had seen the vehicle in the area again.
Police responded and ended up locating the vehicle, which was unoccupied at that time, on West Hayden Street. They ended up impounding it and took Tucker, who returned to the vehicle as authorities were preparing to tow it, into custody, according to court records.
Police later searched the vehicle and found several stolen items, including some that had been taken from the residence on North Grant, according to court records. They also found two knives and a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue in it among other items.