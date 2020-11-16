POCATELLO — A local man convicted of raping a 7-year-old child in Washington was arrested in Pocatello on Sunday after local police learned he had not registered as sex offender since moving to Idaho six years ago.
Andrew Mitchell Malone, 32, of Pocatello, was charged with felony failure to register as a sex offender and arrested Sunday after investigating the report of a disturbance on the city’s north side, according to Pocatello police reports the Idaho State Journal obtained Monday.
The incident began to unfold around 7:30 p.m. Sunday when police were dispatched to an apartment on the 1500 block of Bench Road in Pocatello after a woman called police to report Malone was destroying her apartment and threatening her roommate, police said.
Pocatello police officers responded to the apartment, where they found no evidence of a disturbance and the roommate explained Malone had never threatened her, said police, adding that officers left a voicemail for the woman who called explaining the situation before they left the apartment.
Shortly thereafter, Pocatello police dispatch informed the officer that Malone had failed to register as a sex offender in the state of Idaho, police said.
Malone was convicted of rape of a child in July 2003 in Washington and was also convicted of failing to register as a sex offender in that state exactly 13 years prior to Sunday’s new charge and subsequent arrest, police said.
Malone’s history indicates he moved from Washington to a home on Hawthorne Road near the border of Pocatello and the Fort Hall Indian Reservation in 2014 and never registered as a sex offender with the Idaho State Police, police said.
Officers were dispatched to the apartment on Bench Road for a separate incident on Sunday involving Malone, after which he was charged with failure to register as a sex offender, arrested and transported to the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello where he currently remains incarcerated with a $5,000 bond.
Malone is due back in court on Nov. 23 for a hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to send the case to trial.
If convicted of the felony failure to register as a sex offender charge, Malone faces up to 10 years in prison and up to $5,000 in fines.