CHUBBUCK — A local fugitive wanted for failing to appear in court was arrested Thursday and charged with two additional felonies for possessing a stolen firearm and illegal narcotics, according to the Chubbuck Police Department.
Enrique Ray Cortez III, 27, of Pocatello, who was wanted for failing to appear in court in August related to a July charge of possessing methamphetamine, a felony, was arrested shortly after 11:30 p.m. Thursday and charged with two more felony charges, according to police reports the Idaho State Journal obtained Monday.
The incident began to unfold when a Chubbuck police officer observed a vehicle driving on Hawthorne Road in Chubbuck without any license plates, police said. The officer initiated a traffic stop and identified Cortez as the driver of the car, according to Chubbuck police.
After dispatch confirmed Cortez had an outstanding warrant for his arrest, he was searched and detained in the back of a police car, police said. While searching Cortez, officers noted he had an empty firearm holster attached to his belt, police said.
The passenger in the car, who was also the owner of the vehicle, gave police permission to search the vehicle, police said. Police located a Kimber 1911 .45-caliber handgun between the front driver’s seat and center console, said police, adding that the handgun was reported stolen out of Pocatello, police said.
Chubbuck police then turned the stolen handgun over to the Pocatello Police Department.
Directly in front of the handgun, also tucked between the front driver’s seat and center console, police found a prescription bottle of Adderall that did not belong to Cortez or the driver.
Police also located a backpack inside the vehicle that both Cortez and the car’s owner refused to claim. Police subsequently searched the backpack and located numerous items of drug paraphernalia consistent with the sale of narcotics, men’s clothing and a men’s wallet, police said.
Cortez was arrested on the outstanding warrant, charged with grand theft by possession of a stolen property and possession of a controlled substance, amphetamine and transported to the Bannock County Jail where he remains incarcerated with no bond.
Cortez is due back in court on Feb. 16 for a hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to send his case to district court in preparation for a jury trial.
If convicted of the charges against him, including the two felonies filed Thursday and the felony drug possession charge from July, Cortez faces up 28 years in prison and up to $35,000 in fines.