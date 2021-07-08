One of the two brothers accused of multiple charges in an East Idaho crime spree opened fire on pursuing officers while trying to evade capture, according to recently released police reports.
The reports also indicated the brothers, Nathen Jay Hamilton, 26, and Micole Johnathan Hamilton, 23, both of Pocatello, have been charged in connection to numerous East Idaho thefts including an ATM robbery in Pocatello last month that involved a stolen getaway vehicle that had been spray-painted a different color on at least 15 separate occasions, according to police and court records.
Both brothers have each been charged with two counts of felony robbery as well as several other felony charges in multiple East Idaho counties for an alleged crime spree dating back several months.
The latest charges of robbery against both men stem from an incident at the US Bank on Yellowstone Avenue in Pocatello in which Nathen is accused of robbing two women at gunpoint and Micole has been accused of driving the getaway vehicle, which at the time of the incident was a spray-painted blue 2006 Honda Accord, court records say. Micole’s robbery charges were both filed as principal to robbery, which carry the same penalty as a robbery charge. Micole was also charged with two felony counts of grand theft in connection to the ATM robbery, according to court records.
The alleged robbery at the US Bank drive-thru ATM occurred around 6 a.m. on June 24. Two women told police that a man, later identified as Nathen, sneaked up behind the vehicle they were sitting in, displayed a black handgun and told them, “Give me your purse or I am going to shoot you,” according to a Pocatello police report the Idaho State Journal obtained Thursday.
At least one of the victims was preparing to withdraw money from the ATM when the robbery occurred, though Nathen allegedly fled from the scene without demanding the women complete the ATM transaction, according to police. Both women allegedly handed over their purses — which contained identification cards and some loose change — and one of their cell phones before Nathen allegedly fled on foot, police said.
Police were able to obtain surveillance camera footage from the nearby McDonald’s restaurant that showed Nathen exiting a spray-painted blue Honda Accord and walking toward the US Bank before the alleged robbery occurred, police said.
Officers then posted an image of the vehicle to the Pocatello police social media account and broadcast it to local media outlets, which resulted in a tip that the vehicle was parked at a home on the 1700 block of Gwen Drive on the city’s west bench. Police responded to the home but were unable to make contact with either of the Hamilton brothers at that time, police said.
When Pocatello police responded to the home the next day, they observed both brothers sitting inside the blue Honda. One of the brothers, later identified as Nathen, exited from the passenger side of the vehicle and ran into the Gwen Drive home and barricaded himself inside, said police, adding that Nathen would later confess to being in possession of a large quantity of illegal narcotics when he ran into the home. Micole fled from the scene in the blue Honda and allegedly fired at least five shots from a handgun at the pursuing officers, blowing out the back window of the Honda and forcing the officer to discontinue the pursuit, police said. The alleged shooting occurred in the residential neighborhood on the city’s west bench near the Hamilton family home on Gwen Drive, police said.
Micole allegedly abandoned the vehicle at the Blue Heeler restaurant on Bannock Highway, however, police eventually located it on June 26 parked in front of the Gwen Drive home, only now the Honda was spray-painted black in addition to missing it’s back window.
On June 29, Pocatello police SWAT officers arrested Nathen around 8 p.m.at his family’s Gwen Drive following a three-hour standoff. SWAT officers forced their way into the residence and located Nathen in a bathroom closet and the standoff continued. Three hours into the standoff, Nathen surrendered to the SWAT officers. Police said the fact his family’s Gwen Drive home was very hot because of the heat wave currently hitting the region factored into his surrender.
Police said that Nathen was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment of dehydration following his arrest. He was treated and released back into police custody at PMC and then booked into Bannock County Jail, where he’s currently being held.
Police said that Nathen was not armed when arrested and no shots were fired by the SWAT officers during the incident
About 24 hours after the standoff with Nathen, Pocatello police arrested around 3 p.m. on June 30 by police who spotted him in a car traveling in the area of Aspen Lane and Gathe Road on the city’s west bench, authorities said.
Pocatello police pulled the car over near the intersection of the two roads and arrested Hamilton without incident. He was the passenger in the car and was not armed, police said.
During questioning, Nathen told police that the spray-painted blue Honda used in the ATM robbery was stolen out of Idaho Falls, according to police. Additionally, Nathen said that after they had stolen the vehicle, Micole leaned out the window and fired two shots from a .45-caliber handgun. Criminal charges for the alleged car theft in Idaho Falls and the alleged shooting have not yet been filed yet.
Nathen also provided police with information about Micole allegedly stealing a black Dodge Charger from a person in Jerome County in which Micole faces two counts of felony grand theft in that county related to that incident, police said. Nathen provided police with a location of the charger and when officers arrived they located the vehicle, only it had been spray-painted white.
In addition to the robbery charges for the alleged ATM robbery in Pocatello and the grand theft charges for the alleged theft of the Dodge Charger in Jerome County, Micole has also been charged with one felony count of grand theft stemming from a May 30 incident in Twin Falls County, according to court records.
Micole Hamilton allegedly stole a 2001 Volkswagen Jetta that a Twin Falls man was selling, police said. Micole Hamilton took the Jetta on a test drive and never returned the car and blocked the seller from calling or texting him, police said.
Nathen has been charged in Bannock County with the two felony robbery charges, grand theft, possession of stolen property and fraudulently possessing a financial transaction card, all felonies.
The charges for grand theft and fraudulently possessing a financial transaction card stem from an April 25 incident in which a Pocatello woman’s Idaho Central Credit Union child support debit card was removed from her vehicle in Pocatello, police said. The card was used a few days later at an ICCU branch and video surveillance cameras allegedly show Nathen Hamilton withdrawing $300 from the woman’s account.
The possession of stolen property charge stems from a May 29 incident in which Nathen Hamilton allegedly stole a local woman’s Ford SUV in Pocatello. The vehicle was recovered a few days later, but the woman’s car keys have not yet been located, police said. The woman told police that Nathen Hamilton forcibly removed the car keys from her hand and drove away.
Both men are scheduled to appear in court numerous times for each of the charges against them. Both Nathen and Micole will appear for their preliminary hearings for the robbery charges on July 14.
If convicted of just one of the robbery charges, both Nathen and Micole face no less than five and up to life in prison.