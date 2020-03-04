POCATELLO — Police are negotiating with a man who barricaded himself inside of an apartment unit in the 400 block of North 13th Avenue after they responded to a disturbance there early Wednesday.
Police had closed the 400 block of North 13th Avenue from Wyeth Avenue to Fremont Street and asked onlookers to leave the area. Several units were on scene, including the area's first response team, and more were arriving as of 7:30 a.m.
Lt. John Walker said police received a call from a neighbor in the apartment building at 2:07 a.m. reporting a disturbance in another unit. They responded but were unable to detect a disturbance and left.
Just after 4 a.m., police received another call from someone who reported hearing a disturbance. Walker was uncertain if the call came from within the unit where the disturbance occurred or another unit.
"The caller said they could hear items in the house breaking and kids crying," Walker said. "We went out and made contact with the male. He slipped inside and barricaded himself."
Walker said police believe the man is the only person remaining in the apartment and that anyone inside, including children, was safely evacuated. He had no details about how many people may have been evacuated, or their ages or genders.
"They're talking to him," Walker said. "We're going to ask the public to stay away while we finish negotiating with this fellow."