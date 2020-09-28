POCATELLO — Local authorities have released no new information nearly three days after Pocatello police officers shot a man on the city’s east side Friday night.
Pocatello Police Capt. Eric Anderson told the Idaho State Journal on Monday afternoon that the name of the 28-year-old man police shot following a four-hour manhunt and details surrounding the shooting would be released as soon as charges have been filed, which should be no later than Wednesday.
Pocatello police have had previous dealings with the man, but have not released any other identifying information.
Pocatello Police would not comment on the man’s condition Monday, other than to say he is still alive.
The Friday incident began to unfold around 4:30 p.m. when police received reports the 28-year-old man had stolen two guns from a residence he was burglarizing on the 1200 block of East Maple Street near Greenacres Elementary School, Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei said during a press conference at Pocatello police headquarters late Friday night.
When the homeowner attempted to confront the alleged gun thief, the man threatened to shoot him with the guns he had just stolen before fleeing the scene on foot, police said.
Numerous Pocatello police officers armed with assault rifles converged on the neighborhood, temporarily closing stretches of East Walnut and East Maple streets and Hyde, Jefferson, Filmore, Franklin and Fairmont avenues as they searched on foot for the suspect.
Pocatello police said they eventually received information the suspect was in the 1500 block of Pocatello Creek Road, where they confronted and shot him in the field behind the Red Lion Hotel around 8:30 p.m. Friday.
After officers shot the man, they provided first aid to him until a Pocatello Fire Department ambulance arrived on the scene and transported him to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. The man is still at PMC receiving treatment as of Monday afternoon, police said.
No one else was wounded during the shooting, police said.
Police said the officers who shot the man have been placed on administrative leave and the shooting will be investigated by the East Idaho Critical Incident Task Force led by the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.
The task force investigates all officer-involved shootings in East Idaho to determine if officers’ actions were justified.
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Bryan Lovell said all information leading up to and related to the shooting incident will be released by the Pocatello Police Department and the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office would provide any updates related to the investigation into the use of force by Pocatello police.
During the Friday night press conference, Schei provided some additional details about the shooting but declined to comment on whether the suspect was armed when shot or had in any way threatened the officers.
Schei said the man was alive when he was loaded onto the ambulance for transport to PMC but the police chief wouldn’t comment on how many times he was shot or if he’s expected to survive.
Pocatello police said on Saturday that they are investigating to determine whether the suspect is responsible for other burglaries in the city.