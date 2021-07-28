POCATELLO — A motorcyclist was hospitalized Tuesday after a crash near a busy shopping center on Pocatello's north side.
The adult male motorcyclist was traveling on Hurley Drive next to the shopping center where Dick's Sporting Goods and Ross Dress for Less are located when he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed, Pocatello police said.
The motorcyclist was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment of a possibly broken wrist, police said.
The 5:20 p.m. crash partially blocked Hurley Drive for about 20 minutes.
The motorcyclist's name has not been released.