UPDATE:
On Saturday morning the Pocatello Police Department reported that missing 6-year-old Lyric Tallbull Lopez was found safe and unharmed in Denver, Colorado, by U.S. Marshals. Pocatello police provided the following statement: "Through a joint effort with multiple agencies in Idaho and Colorado, Lyric Tallbull Lopez has been found and Louis Tallbull has been taken into custody without incident. Our agency would like to thank the public for their diligence and assistance in this matter. We would also like to extend our thanks to all law enforcement agencies that assisted in this matter."
ORIGINAL STORY:
POCATELLO — Authorities are searching for a 6-year-old local girl who is missing.
According to Idaho State Police, Lyric R. Tallbull Lopez of Pocatello was abducted by her non-custodial parent, Louis Tallbull Jr. Lyric was last seen on Jan. 11, state police said.
Lyric has black hair and brown eyes, stands 4 feet tall and weighs 45 pounds. She is Native American, state police said.
Additional details about this missing person case have not been released by authorities.
Anyone with information on Lyric’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Pocatello Police Department at 208-234-6100.