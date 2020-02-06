Currently Bonneville County Sheriff's Deputies, Idaho State Police, and medical personnel are on scene of a serious crash located at Mile Post 391 on Hwy 26. This crash is blocking the roadway causing delays.
ITD and Law Enforcement are in the process of closing Hwy 26 between Swan Valley and the Wyoming border and motorists are asked to avoid that area while the crash is being investigated. Weather conditions are snowy, slick, and visibility may be limited in that area and we urge anyone traveling that route to slow down and take extra caution.
Idaho State Police are handling the investigation and no crash details are available at this time.