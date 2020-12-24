POCATELLO — A man and woman have been arrested in connection to a robbery at a Pocatello home that left the homeowner injured, Pocatello police said.
Manuel Phillip Carreon, 44 and Machell Lynn Stuart, 34, were arrested around noon Thursday at the Super 8 hotel on Bench Road where they had been staying.
Carreon was charged with robbery while Stuart has been charged with being an accessory to robbery.
They are both being held at the Bannock County Jail for the robbery that occurred at a home on North 13th Avenue on the afternoon of Dec. 19.
Pocatello police said that Carreon and Stuart entered the home, got into an argument with the homeowner and stole cash from her before fleeing. Police said the adult female homeowner and the suspects knew each other.
The homeowner was battered during the robbery, suffering bruises and scratches to her body and face, police said.
Pocatello Fire Department paramedics responded to the incident along with police and the woman was treated for her injuries at the scene.
Police immediately began searching for the suspects, finally tracking them down to the Super 8 where they had been staying.
Carreon and Stuart were arrested without incident, police said.