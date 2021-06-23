A man has been arrested in Pocatello for shooting a woman on the Fort Hall Reservation.
Jose Carlos Acosta, a Shosone-Bannock tribal member who resides in Pocatello, was arrested in an alley near his home on the 100 block of Taft Avenue in Pocatello around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, authorities said.
Acosta, age 40, is accused of shooting Lynne Marie Boswell of Pocatello around 7:35 a.m. Wednesday off of Eagle Road on the Fort Hall Reservation, the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes reported.
Boswell, who is not a Shoshone-Bannock tribal member, was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries. She's expected to survive, authorities said.
Acosta was arrested without incident by Pocatello police with help from U.S. Marshals and the FBI.
Fort Hall police, the Bingham County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration are assisting with the investigation.
The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes said after Acosta's arrest that tribal and federal charges are pending against him for shooting Boswell.
As of 9 p.m. Wednesday, Acosta remained in law enforcement custody but was expected to be soon booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
Additional details about the shooting, such as Acosta's alleged motive, have not been released.