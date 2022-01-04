IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly threatened to shoot a woman attempting to repossess a car.
The victim, who works for Advance Auto Sales, said the company had sold a car to Branson Ferguson, 27, on a payment plan, and attempted to repossess it after he reportedly failed to make payments on the vehicle.
The victim said she located the vehicle in a parking lot at a business on North Holmes Avenue. She said she told a passenger in the front seat she was taking the car, and that the passenger left with their belongings without incident.
As the victim was driving the car out of the parking lot, Ferguson reportedly approached her and accused her of stealing. The woman said she was repossessing it and he would need to contact the dealership to work things out.
Ferguson reportedly then drew a gun and pointed it at her, telling her to unlock the car door.
The victim said she contacted her husband who was with her and that they were able to leave with the car when Ferguson became distracted.
The victim said she believed Ferguson was on drugs during the incident. Police found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the car. The officer wrote in the incident report that he did not recommend charges for drug possession because the car had been out of Ferguson’s possession for several days when the drugs were found.
An Idaho Falls Police Department officer contacted Ferguson, who said his mother had reported the car as stolen. He refused to meet with the officer to discuss the incident, however.
The officer reported there were two warrants for Ferguson’s arrest and that he had missed court dates in two counties.
On Dec. 29 the car dealership gave police a recording of a conversation between Ferguson and the business owner over the phone. The owner asked about the gun and Ferguson reportedly admitted to “making her aware” of the gun. He denied that he pointed the gun at the victim.
On Dec. 30, Ferguson made plans to meet with the business owners to collect personal items left in the car. The officer planned to arrest him then, but Ferguson never appeared. He indicated several times he was on his way, then said he was out of state. Court records do not state when he was arrested.
Ferguson was charged with aggravated assault, punishable with up to five years in prison. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 18 in Bonneville County Court.