On June 8, 2020, at 10:17 p.m., Idaho State Police received a report that Joseph J. Castillo, 25, of Crowley, Louisiana, was unlawfully in possession of a 2016 Peterbilt Semi Tractor.
Castillo was travelling northbound on Interstate 15 at milepost 40, near Arimo.
Idaho State Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop northbound on I15, near Inkom Port of Entry.
Castillo fled from police, where he drove at approximately 80 mph, passed another semi unsafely, then continued westbound on Interstate 86 into Power County where spike strips were deployed to deflate the tires.
Castillo came to a stop on westbound I86 at milepost 38, then fled on foot through a field and into American Falls. Castillo was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit.
Castillo was booked into the Bannock County Jail, and the charges included: felony eluding, operating a vehicle without the owner's consent, resist and obstruct, DUI, open container, and possession of a firearm while under the influence.
Idaho State Police were assisted by Bannock County Sherriff's Office, Pocatello Police Department, Power County Sherriff's Office and American Falls Police Department.