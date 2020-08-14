CHUBBUCK — A local man is facing the possibility of a life sentence after allegedly robbing a resident at a Chubbuck apartment complex early Wednesday evening.
Sean Mathis, 35, of Chubbuck, was arrested by police two hours after he reportedly stole money from the victim at the apartment complex in the 4300 block of Yellowstone Avenue, authorities said.
Police said Mathis demanded money from the resident during the 5:50 p.m. robbery and implied that he had a weapon though no weapon was displayed.
The resident complied with Mathis' demands but police are not yet disclosing how much money Mathis stole during the robbery.
The victim was not injured during the robbery, police said.
Police said they located Mathis in Chubbuck and arrested him without incident.
He's currently being held at Bannock County Jail on one count of felony robbery, punishable by a maximum sentence of life in prison.
Police have not yet released further details about the incident.